Ride 5 Announced For PC & Consoles This August Milestone Games and Plaion will be bringing Ride 5 to consoles and PC when the game comes out later this August.

Milestone Games and Plaion have announced the latest edition to the Ride series, as Ride 5 will be coming to multiple platforms this August. The big things that are being hyped for this version are the fact that for the first time in franchise history, career mode will feature a narrator and ten rivals for you to compete against and beat to become #1 in the rankings. Not to mention having several upgrades and improvements to the game's tech that will allow players to have the greatest immersive and realistic ride possible in the series. We have more notes from the team below, as the game will be released for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as for Xbox and PlayStation consoles on August 24th, 2023.

"Take what's yours: A new career mode featuring a narrator and 10 rivals – For the first time in the series, virtual racing fans will enjoy a career mode featuring a narrator who will introduce events and guide players throughout their riding journey. A leaderboard will track progress through the career mode's four main racing events, which will include various races to be completed before unlocking the next one. To spice up the competition, RIDE 5's career mode will also feature 10 rivals with their own personalities, backgrounds, and distinctive looks. Players will have to beat these colorful opponents to reach the top of the leaderboard. A set of secondary challenges completes the career structure for a total of over 200 playable events."

"Alongside career mode, players will find a more fleshed-out single races. Endurance races now support in-race save and rewind features to grant more control and flexibility over each session, while the single-race and time-trial game modes will be the perfect places to refine riding styles, get familiar with the different bike categories, and push performance to the limit. High-end technology will blur the game with reality – Technological improvements will fully exploit the potential of current-gen consoles and top-range PC configurations ensuring a new, stunning level of realism and lifelike detail that results in an extremely lifelike, authentic riding experience."

"For the first time in the franchise, the Milan-based development team has implemented a dynamic weather system which will calculate track and air temperature in real-time to generate a realistic weather change during races, adding a strategic dimension to the racing experience. The sky system has also been changed, moving from a 2D technology based on real photos to 3D volumetric clouds, ensuring a more immersive visual result; now players can see clouds changing shape and interacting with the lighting based on their density, creating breathtaking views. Technological improvements also affect motorbike physics, which has been improved in every aspect, from the interaction between the rider and the bike to different lean-angle speeds for each bike category."