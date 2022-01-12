Rise Of The Third Power Finally Receives A Release Date

Dangen Entertainment announced that the long-awaited game Rise Of The Third Power finally had an official release date for PC and consoles. Developed by the two-person team at Stegosoft Games, this game has been in the public eye since 2017, as it is a total throwback to the classic RPG's of the SNES era of gaming. And looking at the latest trailer (down at the bottom), it clearly shows this was a passion project. You will have the chance to build a party of up to eight unique characters throughout the 35_ hour adventure, each with their own background, ambitions, and personalities while they work to prevent a war and topple the Arkadyan emperor. Making the game has taken a while, but now, we know it will be released digitally on February 10th, 2022. No word on a physical edition, but it wouldn't surprise us if one was in the works.

1587, 2A – 15 years have passed since the guns of the Great War at last fell silent. The conflict rocked the world, leaving half a generation of men and women lying dead on the battlefield. Of the many players that had acted on the world stage, only two remained: the kingdom of Cirinthia and the ancient Republic of Tariq.

In time, Dimitri Noraskov, a hero to the defeated Kingdom of Arkadya, rose from the ashes. He saw his king as a coward for surrendering, and a traitor for submitting to the Treaty of Evenheart. So did the people. They supported Noraskov when he overthrew the king. They supported him as he reclaimed the lands that had been stripped of them. And they supported him as he raised an army. Noraskov had theorized that the nations of the world were still too worn by the Great War to enforce the terms of the Treaty. Thus far, his gambit has proven successful.

The Arkadyan Empire shows no signs of curbing its aggression. It is feared by many that a reprise of the Great War, that at one time could have been prevented, is now all but inevitable. But there are those that believe it can yet be stopped… Rise Of The Third Power is a love letter to the glory days of the console style RPG, with modern conveniences such as auto-save and a combination of the best elements of Japanese and Western style gameplay and writing. Experience this fusion of East and West, old and new, in a game meant to surpass Stegosoft Games' previous work in every way!