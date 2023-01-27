Risk Of Rain Returns Releases New Developer Video Check out the latest developer video for Risk Of Rain Returns as they talk customization with alternate survivor abilities.

Gearbox Publishing and Hopoo Games have released a new developer video for Risk Of Rain Returns, going over a few new additions to the game. This particular video has the team going over a couple of areas, specifically revolving around customization with alternate survivor abilities, while also going into detail about one new ability per Survivor. This new version of the original will give every Survivor diversified kits, which will allow the players more choices to master their personal playstyle while also maximizing their power for each run. Enjoy the video below as the game will be released sometime in 2023.

Carefully designed, beautifully remastered, and loaded with new ways to play—Risk Of Rain is back and better than ever! Dive into the iconic roguelike full of unique loot combinations, entirely new Survivors, overhauled multiplayer, and more! Hone your skills and abilities, discover new Survivors, and dive into progressively stronger runs! Discover secrets of ancient design lying dormant beneath the surface of Petrichor V. Search under every log, stone, and Gup to find new ways to play! Many Survivors fled the mysterious attack on your ship. Slice, dice, and serve justice cold with the return of Chef, hold the front line and shield your team as Enforcer, or lay down a path of toxic sludge as everybody's favorite purple monster: Acrid! Forge new paths to explore with 15 unique Survivors, each with new abilities to master. Two entirely new Survivors are making their debut in Risk Of Rain Returns.

Drop to the surface solo or with your crew! Choose Survivors that complement each other's strengths and weaknesses, or go wild and choose whoever has the largest guns (spoiler: it's Loader). With up to four-player online and couch co-op, you're not alone in this fight. Risk Of Rain Returns features new and improved multiplayer services to ensure the only thing that gets between your crew's survival are the ever-growing hordes on Petrichor V. Fight your way to the surface while uncovering precious cargo. These items serve as your redemption, helping you move faster, deal more damage, or jump a little higher. Still others empower you in more dramatic ways—like the rare Ukulele, which empowers your attacks with electrifying music.