Road Maintenance Simulator 2 Announces Release Date

Prepare for the workload to come this winter season, as Road Maintenance Simulator 2 has an official release date for December

Article Summary Road Maintenance Simulator 2 scheduled for December 9, 2024 release on PC, XSX|S, and PS5.

New winter service challenges with dynamic weather and seasonal changes enhance gameplay excitement.

Over 40 authentic jobs with diverse vehicles and equipment options for varied road maintenance tasks.

Experience a large 3D world with varied missions, including free play and duty regulations mode.

Indie game developer Caipirinha Games and publisher Aerosoft have confirmed the release date for their upcoming sim sequel, Road Maintenance Simulator 2. This new edition of the game brings with it a ton of new challenges, as you'll now need to keep the roads clear in many ways during the wintertime months. With that comes new vehicles and other options to help you out, as you'll have a wide selection of vehicles and tools from the depot to choose from. We have more details below as the game will be out on PC, XSX|S, and PS5 on December 9, 2024.

Road Maintenance Simulator 2

In Road Maintenance Simulator 2, take on a variety of authentic tasks that occur every day in a road maintenance depot – now including winter service! Choose from a wide selection of tools, attachments, and vehicles to master the challenges ahead. Over 40 authentic jobs await you in Road Maintenance Simulator 2. From control runs and applying road markings to pruning trees, many hours of fun await you. Based on community feedback, the long-awaited winter service is now also part of your remit. In addition to the 'duty regulations' game mode, you can of course also explore the large game world in free mode and take on jobs as you wish.

The dynamic weather, the different times of day, and the changing seasons not only provide more immersion but also influence which missions need to be completed. This keeps your tasks varied at all times. From the combination roller, the tipper truck and the road marking machine to the all-purpose vehicle (including various attachments), you have a wide range of vehicles at your disposal that are specially designed for the various jobs. In addition to the right vehicle, you must also select the right machines and equipment to complete the job successfully. Start your shift soon in a German road maintenance depot in Road Maintenance Simulator 2!

3D world with motorway section, federal and country roads

Change of seasons with specific tasks such as winter service

Different times of day

Dynamic weather

Over 40 varied assignments

10 different vehicles ranging from e.g. combination roller, the tipper truck and road marking machine to the all-purpose vehicle (with various attachments)

8 different machines and devices

Choose between free play and the 'duty regulations' game mode

