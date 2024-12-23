Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ', Kwalee, Robobeat, Simon Fredholm

Robobeat Drops Winter Content Update With New Roadmap

Rock out with your robo-glock out as Robobeat has a new winter update available, as well as a new content roadmap for 2025

Article Summary Robobeat's winter update introduces new features and weapons for players to enjoy.

New content roadmap reveals plans for updates through Winter, Spring, and Summer 2025.

Custom music feature lets players upload tracks for a personalized rhythm experience.

Explore dynamic levels with wall-running, sliding, and grappling moves to outmaneuver foes.

Indie game developer Simon Fredholm and publisher Kwalee dropped a new winter update for the game Robobeat while laying out a new content roadmap. The roguelite rhythm shooter has added new features, new weapons, new trading cards for Steam, and a number of other improvements and things to do as part of their latest upgrade for the game. What's more, the team confirmed they have more content coming as they have releases planned for later this Winter, as well as the Spring and Summer of 2025. Enjoy the update as its live now!

Robobeat

You're Ace – a famous bounty hunter after your latest target, the eccentric robot-showman Frazzer. To find your way through his twisted techno-playground, you'll have to master the art of shooting, wall-running, sliding, and bunny hopping, all in sync with the beat! Get ready to dance till you're dead, and then suit up for the remix in rogue-lite rhythm shooter Robobeat. Shoot to your own beat with the custom music feature. Simply upload & trim your track or leave it as it is in our in-game editor to auto-generate beats that suit your play style. Change custom songs effortlessly in-game anytime, anywhere, without interruption. The feature will support .wav, .mp3, and .ogg files. Maximize your damage and shorten your cooldown time by shooting in sync.

Master the art of charged shots, damage multipliers, armor-piercing rounds, and more! You'll want some slick moves to go with those slick new weapons. Your enemies aren't going to wait around for you to take a dance break, so you've got to keep moving if you want to survive. Wall run, slide, double jump, bunny hop, and grapple hook your way through technicolor levels to give your enemies the runaround. Keep it fluid, keep it funky, and keep it moving. Fast forward through procedurally generated levels, equip an arsenal of finely-tuned weapons, and accompany your arsenal with a symphony of modifications. Your playstyle is on continuous shuffle, so you never know what each new run is going to bring!

