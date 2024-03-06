Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Rock It Games

Rock It Games To Release Two New Retro Indie Titles

A brand new retro indie game company has launched called Rock It Games, as they have revealed two new titles on the way this year.

A brand new retro-indie gaming company has announced its launch this week as Rock It Games will be rolling out two new titles this year. The company was founded by a set of industry vets and lifelong gamers, as they are looking to release up to ten physical games in 2024. The first two titles on the list will be Space Invaders Deck Commander – The Board Game (which has been licensed to them via Taito Corp. and developed by Sickhead Games), with the second one being Spooky's Jump Scare Mansion: HD Renovation (which is being developed by Albino Moose Games). both of which will be coming for the Nintendo Switch and PS5 sometime this Summer, with a Standard and Collector's Edition of both on the way.

Rock It Games

Rock It Games is an entertainment publisher that brings indie and retro games to players by partnering with independent developers and IP holders to explore development and publishing opportunities to successfully bring titles to market and maximize the value of a game's lifecycle. With this elevated publishing experience for creatives in the gaming industry, the goal is to allow developers greater agency over the titles they create with a more holistic process from beginning to end of the development cycle and through launch and beyond. This includes providing developers with input in more areas such as marketing, public relations, social media, and more.

Founder Michael Devine, CEO, has 35 years of veteran experience in the video game industry. Michael's devotion to uplifting lesser-known and underappreciated gems in the gaming space has permeated nearly every career decision he has made, and his primary job is finding amazing people to work with to bring his vision for Rock It Games to life. He has worked in sales, marketing, and as a business development executive at 3DO, TDK, Tommo, and Ziggurat Interactive, where he launched or relaunched over 250 games, including Heroes of Might and Magic 2-4, Army Men, Robotech, Bloodrayne, and Bubsy.

Seasoned veteran Douglas Bogart has joined as a founding member and will work on games curation at Rock It Games given his passion for games preservation and proven track record of signing highly-desired game partnerships. He is well respected by indie developers and has worked in the video game industry for over a decade, with a humble beginning working in testing and tech support to co-founding one of the most premiere physical publishers, Limited Run Games.

