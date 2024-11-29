Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: jason statham, Wargaming

Jason Statham is World of Tanks' Holiday Ops 2025 Ambassador

World of Tanks goes full Statham! Jason Statham has takeon on the role of celebrity ambassador for their Holiday Ops 2025 event

Article Summary Jason Statham announced as World of Tanks' Holiday Ops 2025 ambassador.

Holiday Ops 2025 event runs December 6th to January 13th, 2025.

New live-action trailer features Statham in an action-packed holiday role.

Exclusive missions and rewards from Jason Statham await tankers worldwide.

Wargaming has announced its celebrity ambassador for World of Tanks' Holiday Ops 2025 event, as Jason Statham has taken up the reindeer reigns. Like previous events and celebs, he's basically here as the face of all tough guys everywhere who use tanks to spread holiday cheer. Starting next week and running for just over a month, you'll see some new holiday things to do in the game. We have more details below and the promo video above.

World of Tanks – Holiday Ops 2025

Known for his iconic roles in blockbuster films like The Meg, The Transporter, the Fast & Furious franchise, and more, Statham will bring his rugged persona and sharp one-liners to this most anticipated World of Tanks event, delivering cheer and the biggest gifts for tankers around the globe. The annual Holiday Ops 2025 kicks off on December 6th and ends on January 13th, 2025. This year promises a Holiday Ops experience like never before, featuring the newly updated and beloved festive hangar where players will be given special assignments and battle missions to earn rewards from Jason Statham himself.

The new live-action trailer begins with Santa being surrounded by a gang of bad guys, but things take a sudden turn when he gets accidentally punched in the face during the fight scene. Enter his stunt double: movie star Jason Statham—brutal, stylish, and ready to take charge. Yet, the project doesn't have the punch he's famous for, so Statham takes full control. Watch as he commands the set, transforming an average holiday movie into a full-throttle epic!

"I have driven almost every type of vehicle in my career, but blasting around in a tank is the most exhilarating," says Jason Statham. "That is why I've teamed up with Wargaming to be World of Tanks' newest Holiday Ops Ambassador, and I'm more than up for the challenge. It's a great opportunity to bring some festive fun and a bit of high-stakes action to players all over the world."

