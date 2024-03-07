Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: rocket league

Rocket League Goes Under The Sea For Season 14

Things get a little more acquatic in Rocket League this season, as they head underwater for Season 14, which launched this week.

Article Summary Rocket League Season 14 launches with an underwater theme at AquaDome.

New Rocket Pass Premium introduces the Admiral and Mako Car Bodies.

Season 14 features aquatic items, Lofi tunes, and new Goal Explosions.

Unlock Tournament Rewards like Laser Ball Goal Explosion and Boosts.

Psyonix has released the latest season of Rocket League this week, as things get more aquatic for Season 14. Along with the new theme of going under the sea, the season adds the new Admiral Car (Dominus hitbox), which will also unlock with Rocket Pass Premium, along with a second Mako Car (Breakout hitbox). You're also getting a brand new arena variant in the AquaDome (Salty Shallows) and several aquatic-themed items. We have snippets from the devs in their latest blog below and the trailer for you to enjoy.

Rocket League – Season 14

A new location of the AquaDome Arena was found near the coast of Salty Shores! Welcome to AquaDome (Salty Shallows), where you'll be much closer to the surface of the sea. With the shallower water, this different AquaDome environment certainly feels more relaxed, with fewer apex predators circling the stadium. The new lighting in and around the stadium reflects this level of serenity, as does a carefully curated playlist of Lofi house tunes, including this Season's theme song "Ghost," by Monstercat artist, Direct. You'll also hear new music from Zensei ゼンセ, Rshand, Angara, Bound to Divide, Skybreak, and Dani Demand!

Rocket Pass Premium

Get ready for watery raves and jamming with the clams. By going up the Rocket Pass Premium Tiers, you can submerge yourself in a treasure chest of aquatic-themed items: Keep it reel with the Admiral Car Body and make a fuss with the Mako Car Body, two sports cars so slick they'll leave your opponents gasping for air. Angling for a new aesthetic? Swim alongside the shoals with the Fishscale Paint Finish and Kelp Antenna. If you fancy a title change, you can rock the Cool Captain Title or hang loose with the Swag Surfer Title. Keep AquaDome's lo-fi feel going with the Gulf Stream Groove Player Anthem! To really start the party, spin up the Tidal Rave Goal Explosion or immerse the Arena with the takeover Atlantis Goal Explosion. All the rewards mentioned above are just some of the rewards you can unlock. With 70+ Tiers of rewards across free and Premium, the treasure is bountiful!

Tournament Rewards

The sea keeps things cool, but you know what else is cool? Lasers. And you'll find plenty of them among Season 14's Tournament Rewards. Unlock a laser ball Goal Explosion. Laser beam Boost. A laser Trail too. Light up the AquaDome with laser-focused items and more rewards!

