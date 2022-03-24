Rocket League Partners With Lamborghini In Latest Vehicle Addition

Psyonix has partnered up with Lamborghini to bring in a new car to Rocket League with the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. Starting on March 30th, all platforms will have access to this new addition in the shop as Lamborghini will not only be joining on as an official sponsor of the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) 2021-22 Winter Major, but will also be adding this car to the game for those who want to play with a bit of style. The car and all of the items tied to it will be ogin out as a package deal for 1100 Credits, which includes the Engine Audio, two Wheels (the Countach LPI 800-4 and the Countach 70s), Argento Luna Decal, and the Countach LPI 800-4 Player Banner. But it will only be around for a short time as the content will go away on April 5th. Here's more info on the car and the RLCS from the company.

The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is a visionary car of the moment thanks to its revolutionary design and rule-breaking technology. Developed to celebrate the Countach's 50th anniversary, this modern Lamborghini displays the perfect marriage between hybrid technology and pure unadulterated power. Now the legendary super sports car is coming to Rocket League. With a stylish wedge shape and audacious engine… Oh, come on, what more do we need to say? It's The Countach LPI 800-4!! Rocket League Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Bundle (1100 Credits) Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Car (Dominus Hitbox)

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Engine Audio

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Player Banner

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Wheels

Lamborghini Countach 70s Wheels

Argento Luna Decal Note: The items included in the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Bundle above can only be equipped by the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 cannot be customized with additional Decals or Paint Finishes.

RLCS Winter Major The name Lamborghini is associated with greatness, and that legacy continues as an official sponsor of the 2021-22 Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) Winter Major. The Winter Major runs from March 23-27, with the final two days on March 26 and 27 being played live from the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Bundle will be available from March 30 to April 5.