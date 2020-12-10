Rocket League's Frosty Fest Returns On December 14th

Psyonix revealed this week that Rocket League will be getting into the holiday spirit again as Frosty Fest is returning. Like a lot of holiday events, you're going to see snow and decorations and holiday-themed stuff happening. This particular one will have new Challenges and three Limited Time Modes for you to unlock those items with the holiday theme to them. Like the Holiday Bow Topper, Holiday Hearth Wheels, and Xmas Lights Animated Decal. As well as the Mr. Floeberg Antenna will be free in the Item Shop. The three events will be on December 14th with the Winter Breakaway, on December 21st with the Spike Rush, and on December 28th with Heatseeker. You can read more about the event below and get full details here.

Once the event begins, complete Event Challenges found in the Challenge Menu. Completing Frosty Fest Challenges will unlock seasonal items like the Holiday Bow Topper, Holiday Hearth Wheels, and even the new Xmas Lights Animated Decal! Check out the items in the slideshow below. Golden Gifts will return as Event Challenge rewards as well, which will unlock items from the Accelerator, Elevation, and Triumph Series. There's even a free item waiting in the Item Shop by the name of Mr. Floeberg! Get Rocket League's festive snowman Antenna for free all throughout Frosty Fest, and be on the lookout for additional festive items in the Item Shop! Get your snow tires ready for three LTMs throughout Frosty Fest, including the new Winter Breakaway! The snow has hit Throwback Stadium for the first time and the puck is ready to drop for this twist on Snow Day mode. Perform one-timer and wraparound goals on this Arena that resembles a hockey rink! Winter Breakaway will be playable December 14 through December 21, and will be followed by Spike Rush on the snowy variant of Throwback Stadium and 2v2 Heatseeker on other snowy Arenas.