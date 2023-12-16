Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Raw Fury, Video Games | Tagged: OTA IMON Studios, Zet Zillions

Roguelike Deck-Builder Zet Zillions Announced For PC

Raw Fury has revealed their next game in the works as we're getting a new roguelike deck-builder called Zet Zillions coming next year.

Indie game developer OTA IMON Studios and publisher Raw Fury revealed their latest game in the works as Zet Zillions is coming out next year. The game is a single-player story-based title that will use deck-building mechanics and roguelike gameplay for a different kind of gameplay experience. Yeah, we know, you hear that a lot whenever you hear roguelike used to describe anything, but this one looks like they're making a genuine effort to not just look and feel like every other game in the genre. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be coming out sometime in 2024.

Zet Zillions

Zet Zillions is a story-driven roguelike deck-builder and a wacky space opera. You will navigate through vast space maps with Foam Gun and her planet-ship Baby Violence, in search of a new home for humanity. But beware: The planets you'll try to conquer won't go down without a fight! Upgrade your weapon arsenal by conducting freakish experiments. Combine your cards and create chaos. Overpopulate planets (by throwing your own crew at them) and blow them into smithereens! Set in the future of the Wolfstride universe, Zet Zillions throws you to the cosmos to navigate vast maps in search of a new home for humanity. But the galaxy is a dangerous place! You'll need to combine and transform your cards to survive against space's baddest enemies, conducting freakish experiments to unlock the full power of your deck. Zet Zillions features fast-paced and satisfying card battles, paired with an epic story with colorful art style, animations, and voice-over.

EXPLORE! Discover randomly generated galaxies with vast maps and thrilling locations.

Discover randomly generated galaxies with vast maps and thrilling locations. BATTLE! Build a synergized deck, buy equipment and upgrades, and fight COLOSSAL enemies as big as STARS in challenging card-based encounters.

Build a synergized deck, buy equipment and upgrades, and fight COLOSSAL enemies as big as STARS in challenging card-based encounters. SECRETS! Collect and combine cards to make your deck even more powerful. Experience an action-packed story complete with multiple endings, high-energy animations, and voice-overs.

