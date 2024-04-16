Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cowboy 3030, Soy Boy Games

Roguelite Shooter Cowboy 3030 Reveals Early Access Date

Cowboy 3030 will be coming to Steam in Early Access next month, as you'll get to play a small chunk of the western roguelite shooter.

Article Summary Cowboy 3030, a western roguelite shooter, enters Steam Early Access on May 28.

Play as heroes with unique abilities against alien outlaws in solo or co-op mode.

Experience intense 3D bullet hell action and face challenging extraterrestrial foes.

Build each run uniquely with a dynamic progression grid that offers replayability.

Indie game developer and publisher Soy Boy Games confirmed their latest game, Cowboy 3030, will be coming to Steam in Early Access this May. This game is a mix of genres as you're getting a western third-person shooter meshed with 3D bullet hell and roguelike mechanics, as you can play solo or co-op with friends online. You'll choose from various heroes that each come with their own abilities to fight off aliens who have become outlaws hiding out in various locations. Enjoy the info and trailer as the game hits Early Access on May 28.

Cowboy 3030

Get ready for a wild ride with Cowboy 3030 – a thrilling roguelike third-person shooter. Transporting you to the futuristic Wild West of 3030, the game puts you in the boots of a plucky bounty hunter. Your mission? Nothing short of monumental – bring down the Nebularos, a gang of extraterrestrial miscreants and robots, as they wreak havoc on your cherished Hololasso County. Are you up for the challenge?

Epic 3D Bullet Hell Action: Take down alien outlaws one after another and face off against their gang leaders like the nefarious Blade Mistress in heart-pounding showdowns. Avoid fast and precise shots from snipers, dash thru waves of red lasers from bosses. Every enemy has different attack patterns keeping you on your toes.

Take down alien outlaws one after another and face off against their gang leaders like the nefarious Blade Mistress in heart-pounding showdowns. Avoid fast and precise shots from snipers, dash thru waves of red lasers from bosses. Every enemy has different attack patterns keeping you on your toes. Diverse Cast Of Heroes: Master Calix's close-range revolver, electrify multiple foes with the Electro Lasso, and blind enemies with the Flash Bang for an aggressive approach. Wield Keri's long-range marksman rifle, amplify shots with the Electro Screen, and unleash devastation from afar with the Bowling Bomb. Blast away with Teri's shotgun as you yank enemies into range with the Magnetic Grappler and stun them with the Electric Shock.

Master Calix's close-range revolver, electrify multiple foes with the Electro Lasso, and blind enemies with the Flash Bang for an aggressive approach. Wield Keri's long-range marksman rifle, amplify shots with the Electro Screen, and unleash devastation from afar with the Bowling Bomb. Blast away with Teri's shotgun as you yank enemies into range with the Magnetic Grappler and stun them with the Electric Shock. An Ever-Changing Progression Grid: Enhance your abilities, upgrade your weapon, and amass perks to create powerful and unique builds for each playthrough. The progression grid randomly generates different perks in every run, adding an exciting layer of replayability.

