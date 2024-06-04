Posted in: Demiplane, Games, Role Playing Games, Roll20, Tabletop | Tagged: Demiplane, Roll20

Roll20 Announced Its Acquisition Of The Demiplane System

In a bit of surprising TTRPG news today, Roll20 revealed they have officially acquired tabeltop gaming platform Demiplane.

Some interesting news for Tabletop RPG lovers, as Roll20 revealed this morning they have acquired the gaming system Demiplane. The company didn't offer too many details about how it came about, only that the the in-class digital character management system for every other game that isn't Dungeons & Dragons is now under their umbrella, along with DriveThruRPG, and Dungeon Scrawl. Whether this means it will remain its own thing or be cultivated to work with other systems has yet to be seen, but don't be too surprised if you see some synergy in the future between all of these systems. We have more from the press release this morning for you below.

Roll20 Acquires Demiplane

Combining Roll20's resources and reach with Demiplane's technology dramatically expands the offerings for the over 15 million players, game masters, and game publishers using the combined platforms. Known for its rapid rise as the 'D&D Beyond for every other game system,' this acquisition enables Demiplane to become a universal character management solution for the tabletop roleplaying industry. Demiplane's adapted sourcebooks will serve as a perfect complement to DriveThruRPG's massive library of tabletop roleplaying rulebooks, adventures, player guides, and more. In the long term, this acquisition paves the way for integrating Demiplane's platform directly into Roll20's Tabletop, bringing further depth and flexibility to in-person and online play.

"Demiplane's streamlined yet powerful character builder and easily searchable compendium are deeply complementary to Roll20's growing ecosystem," said Ankit Lal, CEO of Roll20, who has led the company's acquisitions of DriveThruRPG and Dungeon Scrawl. "For users, we're excited to get Demiplane's technology into more hands by bringing it to a new audience and adding support for new systems. As a one-stop distribution channel, Roll20 supports creators and publishers with an increasing range of digitally-native game formats. Whatever the playing preference – PDFs, print-on-demand, VTT conversions, or digital sourcebooks on Demiplane – Roll20 has it covered."

"Since first starting Demiplane, our goal has been to introduce great tabletop games to new and existing players and game masters around the world. We've been able to do that for nearly a dozen game systems in over thirty countries thanks to our great team and publishing partners," said Demiplane Co-founder and CEO Peter Romenesko. "This partnership with Roll20 and DriveThruRPG supercharges several key strategic areas of focus for us. We're looking forward to pushing into new territory together and are excited to embark on this next chapter for Demiplane."

