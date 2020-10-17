Roll20 Reveals Details For Roll20Con Happening Next Weekend

This week, Roll20 unveiled their plans for Roll20Con 2020 happening next weekend and what you can expect from the event. The fifth annual event will take place completely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will kick off on Friday, October 23rd, and run through Sunday, October 25th. This year the focus of the event, aside from tabletop fun, will be aimed at charity and gaming for a cause . Through the three days of streaming, the company will be celebrating the online TTRPG community with panels, discussions, and gaming sessions for everyone to check out. This includes revealing more about the company's first RPG built from scratch with Burn Bryte. You can read mroe details below as the event kicks off in one week.

In partnership with Code2040, an organization dedicated to ending racial disparity in the tech industry, Roll20 will be matching community donations up to $50k during this weekend-long event. Fans can learn more about Code2040 and donate through the Tiltify campaign here. Dimension20 is headlining Roll20Con 2020, with their comedic D&D showtime slated for Saturday at 6pm PST. Other spotlights include Rivals of Waterdeep, Honey & Dice, Critical Role, Pixel Circus, Burn Bryte streams with lead designer James Introcaso, big Roll20 Announcements for 2021 and more. The full schedule will be available soon. Also new this year; demos from numerous publishers, featuring games – like D&D Adventurer's League, Pathfinder, Starfinder, Call of Cthulhu, Outbreak, Altered Carbon, Kids on Bikes, Alice is Missing, Alien, Thirsty Sword Lesbians, Monster of the Week, Fate, and more – that showcase some of the new digital ways to play games online. While social distancing has forever impacted traditional "game nights", new tools and innovations are helping connect players (and creators) in better ways than ever.

https://youtu.be/IoVMsIePU_4 Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Roll20Con 2020 Trailer (https://youtu.be/IoVMsIePU_4)