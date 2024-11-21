Posted in: Atari, Games, RollerCoaster Tycoon, Video Games | Tagged: RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic Announced For Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch players will get to experience RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic, as the retro game will arrive in early December

Article Summary Experience RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic on Nintendo Switch December 5th.

Create parks, manage staff, and design rides on the go.

Combines best features of RCT1 and RCT2 for authentic gameplay.

Build in various environments with characterful isometric graphics.

Atari announced this morning that they will bring RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic over to the Nintendo Switch as the game arrives next month. The game has already been out for years on PC and was recently released on mobile devices earlier this year. Now, Switch players will be able to play the first two games in the franchise at home or on the go. Enjoy the trailer above as it comes out on December 5.

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic is a new RCT experience, combining the best features from two of the most successful and beloved RCT games in the series' history – RollerCoaster Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Create and run amazing parks complete with the most outrageous rides imaginable. RCT Classic includes a mixture of authentic playability, depth of gameplay, and the unique graphical style of Chris Sawyer's original best-selling RollerCoaster Tycoon PC Games, now enhanced for handheld devices. Packed with content, players can enjoy designing and building roller coasters and rides, landscaping parks, and managing the staff and finances to keep their guests happy and the money flowing in. Can you become the next RollerCoaster Tycoon?

The Original RollerCoaster Sim: Experience all the fun from the original RollerCoaster Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 games with a new app that combines the best elements of both classic titles.

Experience all the fun from the original RollerCoaster Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 games with a new app that combines the best elements of both classic titles. Coaster Construction: Create incredible roller coasters – Quickly build a pre-made design or use the intuitive piece-by-piece building tools to design and theme your own unique rides.

Create incredible roller coasters – Quickly build a pre-made design or use the intuitive piece-by-piece building tools to design and theme your own unique rides. Park Designer: Keep your guests happy by building gentle or wild rides, food and drink stalls, water rides, and even transport rides to take them around the park. Customize your park by building scenery, fine-tuning the landscape, and routing the footpaths.

Keep your guests happy by building gentle or wild rides, food and drink stalls, water rides, and even transport rides to take them around the park. Customize your park by building scenery, fine-tuning the landscape, and routing the footpaths. Park Management: Run your park's marketing and finances to make a profit while attracting more guests; Organize your staff to keep the park running well and looking its best.

Run your park's marketing and finances to make a profit while attracting more guests; Organize your staff to keep the park running well and looking its best. Exciting Environments: Build the ultimate theme park in a variety of challenging environments, from the tranquility of Forest Frontiers to the bustling commerce of Megaworld Park.

Build the ultimate theme park in a variety of challenging environments, from the tranquility of Forest Frontiers to the bustling commerce of Megaworld Park. Authentic Gameplay: Classic-style characterful isometric graphics and original amusement park music and sound effects.

Classic-style characterful isometric graphics and original amusement park music and sound effects. Packed with Content: Includes hundreds of types of roller coasters and rides, as well as dozens of different shops, stalls, and facilities.

