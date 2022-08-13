Rollerdrome Releases New Developer Videos For The Soundtrack & Art

Private Division and Roll7 released two new developer videos this week for Rollerdrome as we get a better look at the game's art and music. You're getting two different perspectives on the same game here as the first DLC goes over the game's music and what went into constructing a soundtrack that perfectly fits the tone going into this title. The second one followed up on that beautifully as they examine the art style and everything that was done to give the game its unique look. Both videos are worth checking out, especially if you've been eyeing this game for a minute. You can enjoy both of them below as the game will be released on August 16th for PC and PlayStation consoles.

In "Characters & Comic Book Style of 2030" Character Artist Rachel Cox and Lead Artist Antoine Dekerle share insights on their work creating the various characters and world of Rollerdrome. Rachel Cox was responsible for all characters in the game but most importantly created the look of the main protagonist, Kara Hassan. Rachel explains her exploration process behind creating this serious newcomer to the brutal sport. Antoine Dekerle reveals how comics lead him throughout the creation of this dystopian world. Check out the video to learn how the corporate controlled blood sport and characters came into digital existence. In "The Sound of 2030" cult composer Electric Dragon shares his key inspirations for merging iconic 1970's textures and sounds with modern day driving beats for Rollerdrome. For the creation of the soundtrack, the electronic artist immersed himself into the game's 2030 setting as seen through a 1970's retro-futuristic lens. "It's been really refreshing to dive into the 70's and I kind of don't wanna come out," the artist reveals. Learn more about Electric Dragon's Rollerdrome composition and discover some challenges the musician had to overcome.