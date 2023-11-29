Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Age Of Darkness: Final Stand, PlaySide Studios

Age Of Darkness: Final Stand Reveals Exile's Return Update

Team17 have revealed the next update coming to Age Of Darkness: Final Stand as Exile’s Return will be released next week.

Article Summary Exile's Return, the final Act for Age Of Darkness: Final Stand, releases December 5.

New Survival hero Aurelia introduced, adding thrills to the grim campaign.

Enhancements include formations, pathfinding upgrades, and multilingual support.

Upcoming 2024 roadmap teases multiplayer update for Age Of Darkness fans.

Developer PlaySide Studios and publisher Team 17 have revealed Age Of Darkness: Final Stand will receive the new Exile's Run expansion in December. This is basically the end-all-be-all to this final run of the campaign, as they are bringing you the Third Act in all of its glory. You'll see a number of new content additions to the game that will make for a socking and fun twist. We have details and a couple of trailers below showing off all the content to come, as it will drop on December 5.

"New powers, reborn alliances and long-thought-dead kings are set to emerge this winter, with the thrilling conclusion of Age of Darkness: Final Stand's epic single-player campaign. This free update, entitled Exile's Return, will feature the campaign's brutal final Act, encompassing three missions, a unique boss fight, and a shocking new cinematic. Additionally, players will be able to experience a new Survival hero, Aurelia, and a host of updates and fixes. These include formations, pathfinding improvements and Spanish localization, and more. In addition to the launch of Exile's Return, our full attention will now be on Multiplayer. Players can expect an update on Multiplayer development, and our updated 1.0 Roadmap, to be revealed in early 2024. We appreciate your patience."

Act III of the Campaign, encompassing:

Final three missions

Unique boss fight

A new cinematic

A new Survival hero, Aurelia

Various updates and fixes including:

Formations

Pathfinding improvements

Spanish localization

Faction Specific Keeps

3D Hero Select screens

"The darkness is an entity of evil. Some say it is the manifestation of human fear and nightmares; others say it is a wandering mass of damned souls haunting us. The origin of the darkness itself is unknown, but one thing for certain is that we can keep it at bay through the power of light and fire. Brace yourself against huge tidal waves of Nightmares. Leveraging an internally developed technology called 'SwarmTech' allows the game to render over 70,000 enemy units on the screen at one time. These enemy legions claw their way up through seething fissures in the earth to reinforce 'The Veil.'"

