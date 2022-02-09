Rollers Of The Realm: Reunion Release New RPG Explanation Video

Phantom Compass has released a new video this week for Rollers Of The Realm: Reunion as they go over the RPG element of the game. Up until now, they've been explaining the pinball element of the game pretty well, but we often forget this is a mash=up of multiple genres into one game. Now players are going to find out exactly how the role-playing mechanics will work out and how they'll benefit them as they go rolling around the kingdom. Enjoy the video below along with a brief descriptor from the devs.

This time around, the roster of playable hero balls is five: the Knight, Mage, Rogue, Healer, and Goblin Prince. While this is fewer characters than in the original game, several factors — like personal and party stats, equipment and item options, and hero traits — make the roster deeply customizable to suit a number of playstyles, and make every hero feel essential in their own way. Players can select up to three balls at any given time, and the combination of heroes will affect the party's stats. These stats can provide a number of benefits, such as increased mana collection or luck, which cause abilities to occasionally be used without consuming mana. On top of this, each hero ball's base personal stats can be enhanced via a series of upgrade categories

These categories are Ability, Dash, Weapon, Armor, and Item. Ability represents each hero's unique power, Dash and Weapon focus on offensive stats, Armour focuses on defensive stats, while the Item category is more varied, having elements of both. Each category has three different types of upgrades to choose from, offering unique benefits and allowing for varied playstyles for individual heroes. Finally, each hero has two traits that define their class characteristics. The Knight, for instance, has the Smash trait which increases his damage dealt to breakable objects. All of these factors create a deeply customizable RPG with complex upgrade paths and varied playstyles. There's no single way to become a legend; how players rise up to pinball greatness is up to them.