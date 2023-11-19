Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Ultra Instinct Goku Is The Next Dragon Ball Super Card Game God Rare

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's next set, Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination, will feature Ultra Instinct Goku on a God Rare card.

Article Summary Ultra Instinct Goku stars on the new God Rare card in Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination.

God Rare cards are incredibly elusive, with an estimated pull rate of one in three cases.

First God Rare, featuring SSB Vegeta, was valued at over $2,500 on release.

Bandai previews Ultra Instinct Son Goku, State of the Gods, as fifth God Rare.

The new God Rare (or GDR) from Dragon Ball Super Card Game has been revealed. Ultra Instinct Son Goku, State of the Gods GDR will feature in the upcoming expansion Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination set for release in December 2023.

God Rares are the rarest card in the hobby. Dragon Ball Super Card Game fans have seen Bandai stick to reliable pull rates for years now. A booster box of 24 packs will reliably yield a baseline of five Super Rares (or SRs) and two Special Rares (SPRs). A booster case of twelve booster boxes will contain two Secret Rares (or SCRs) seeded throughout the case, showing up in two different boxes. God Rares are a different story. Because you aren't even guaranteed one God Rare in a case, it is truly impossible to track the pull rates of these elusive cards. However, it has been estimated by dedicated Dragon Ball Super Card Game collectors and players that God Rares are as rare as or ever rarer than one hit every three cases. This has led to inflated value in the secondary market, with the first-ever God Rare, which featured Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, initially hitting a value of over $2,500.

Ultra Instinct Son Goku, State of the Gods, is the fifth God Rare to be released by Dragon Ball Super Card Game. You can get a closer look here with Bandai's official preview video. Previous God Rares include SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power from Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods; Bardock, Origin of the Legend from Zenkai Series – Origin of the Legend; Son Goku, Peace Resolution from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence; and SS Gogeta, Fusion Reborn from Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. It is said that the SS3 Son Goku, Universe at Stake Hologram (called a "Ghost Rare" by some collectors) from Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed Collector's Booster uses the God Rare rate, but there isn't enough data on that rare product to know for sure.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!