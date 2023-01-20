A Shocking Card From An Unreleased Pokémon TCG Crown Zenith Tin Witness the pull of a shocking card from an unreleased Pokémon TCG Crown Zenith: Galarian Moltres Tin ahead of the release date.

Today, we have a very special Pokémon TCG series of openings here at Bleeding Cool. The Pokémon International has provided an early look at products from the new special set Crown Zenith releasing tomorrow, January 20th. The art-themed Crown Zenith closes out the Sword & Shield era with a bang, as the Scarlet & Violet series block will launch in March 2023. Crown Zenith introduces two new card types: Illustrator Rares and Special Illustrator Rares, called Art Rares and Special Art Rares in Japan. Illustrator Rares are much like Illustrator Rares, but they do not show Pokémon with Trainers, rather showing them in their environments or sometimes even interacting with other species in interesting ways. Special Illustrator Rares are like Alternate Arts, combining the idea of Illustrator Rares with mechanics like V, VMAX, and VSTAR. These cards make Crown Zenith one of the most beautiful art-driven sets of all time… so I couldn't be more excited to start opening and showing you all the cards. This time, I open a Crown Zenith Galarian Moltres Tin, and you won't believe what I pull.

Here's what you get in the Crown Zenith Galarian Moltres Tin:

Five packs of Crown Zenith

SWSH Black Star Promo card: Galarian Moltres Illustrator Rare

Code cards

My pulls included…

Two Illustrator Rares: Absol and Duskull

One Special Illustrator Rares: Zamazenta

One Radiant Pokémon: Eternatus

Secret Rare: Pikachu

Okay… so. This is special. I generally give a full breakdown of Pull Rates, but I do feel that an Elite Trainer Box is better for that due to the sheer number of packs you can get. What I pulled in this box, though? Absolutely unreal. I didn't even know this was in the set when I pulled it, as it wasn't in Japan's VSTAR Universe.

That is a Pikachu Secret Rare. It's done in the Illustrator Rare style, but unlike normal Illustrator Rares, it is textured. This makes it its own unique kind of card. Also note that this is not the Pikachu Illustrator Rare from the Galarian Gallery but is a Secret Rare, the only one at that, from the main set.

Here is a closer look:

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG openings and news.