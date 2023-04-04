Pokémon TCG Japan: Snow Hazard & Clay Burst Peek: Squawkabilly Ex Squawkabilly, a new species from the Scarlet & Violet games, gets its first ex card in the next wave of Pokémon TCG sets in Japan.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era are arriving on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at another Pokémon ex featuring Squawkabilly.

Squawkabilly is a new species introduced in the Paldea region in the Scarlet & Violet games. Squawkabilly comes in four different versions: Green Plumage, Blue Plumage, Yellow Plumage, and White Plumage. It made its TCG debut in Scarlet & Violet base set in its Green Plumage, just like we see here on this new ex illustrated by PLANETA Mochizuki. The Yellow, White, and Blue Pumage Squawkabilly will debut on the Special Illustration Rare version of this card which we will spotlight in a future preview as we begin to show more of the Secret Rares.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.