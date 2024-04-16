Posted in: Games, Humble Bundle, Video Games | Tagged: Humble Games, Rolling Hills: Make Sushi Make Friends

Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends Release Date Announced

Get ready to make sushi with a fun robotic pal as Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends will be coming to Steam and Xbox in June.

Article Summary Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends hits Steam and Xbox in June 2024.

Humble Games and Catch & Release unveil a robot-led sushi sim.

Manage a sushi restaurant and create a culinary haven in Rolling Hills.

Meet locals, make friends, and become a master sushi chef.

Humble Games has partnered up with developer Catch & Release to publish their new cozy restaurant simulator, Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends. The game will have you rolling around as a fun little robotic restaurant owner who looks like a Game Boy came to life, serving up sushi to regulars and visitors alike. You'll purchase the types of fish you want to make rolls out of, curate a menu, slice and dice up the selections made by patrons, serve them, clean up, and come back the next day to expand. You'll aos be able to design the place how you see fit to make everyone comfy. We have more info below and the announcement trailer above, as the game will be released on PC via Steam and Xbox consoles on June 4, 2024.

Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends

Build your recipe repertoire, purchase the perfect ingredients and help turn a cozy town into a can't-miss culinary destination in Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends, a wholesome blend of life sim and restaurant management game about serving up life's simple pleasures. As a state-of-the-art Sushi Bot, you've always dreamed of becoming a world-renowned chef and making your creators proud. As luck would have it, the friendly residents of Rolling Hills are looking for a rising star to take over the local sushi shop—presenting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a one-of-a-kind robot to show the world what you're made of.

Manage your own restaurant: purchase ingredients, collect new recipes, and decorate the restaurant to make your business a success.

Make friends: meet the friendly residents of Rolling Hills, help them rebuild the town, and forge new friendships along the way.

Become a master sushi chef: as you learn the ropes of making sushi, you'll discover new and more elaborate recipes to delight your guests.

