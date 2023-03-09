Rune Factory 3 Special Confirms September Release Date XSEED Games has confirmed an early September release for Rune Factory 3 Special for PC and Nintendo Switch.

XSEED Games announced this morning they now have an official release date for Rune Factory 3 Special, coming out this September. This particular entry in the long-running fantasy life simulator series has been given the once-over by the team, giving it almost an entirely new look and experience while still retaining the same game you know and love. Much like they've done to other entries in the series, revitalizing it for modern gamers to check out. You can get a better look at it below in the latest trailer before its released for PC and Nintendo Switch on September 5th, 2023.

"In Rune Factory 3 Special, players take on the role of Micah, a young man with the power to turn into a golden sheep-like monster known as a wooly. Rescued by a young woman after falling headfirst into the provincial town of Sharance, Micah awakens with no memories of his past and soon finds himself embroiled in a longstanding conflict between humans and monsters. Micah must work to build bridges between the races to restore peace, all while uncovering a shocking secret of his own. Featuring brand new content, including Newlywed Mode, a set of standalone adventures unlocked after marriage to each of the game's 11 eligible bachelorettes, and a "Hell" difficulty level to challenge even veteran players! Whether it's a first visit or a return to Sharance after a long time away, players can experience the unforgettable story of Rune Factory 3 with improved graphics and redesigned 3D character models."

"Pre-orders are also open for the standard and Digital Deluxe editions via the Nintendo Switch system, priced at €39.99/£34.99 and €49.99/£44.99 respectively. The Digital Deluxe edition includes the exclusive "Swimsuit Mode," which unlocks summer bathing outfits for Micah and all marriage candidates all year round. Pre-ordering before the launch date will also grant Ryker's outfit (Rune Factory 5) for use with Micah."