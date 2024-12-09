Posted in: Games, Jagex, Runescape, Video Games | Tagged: runescape

RuneScape Adds 110 Woodcutting & Fletching In Latest Update

Do you like Woodcutting and Fletching in RuneScape? Good news! The latest update increases the level cap and more content for both

Jagex has released a new update for RuneScape today that will excite many players, as they have increased the level cap for both Woodcutting and Fletching. The two skills have been given a level cap of 110, which includes new abilities, items, resources, and more to get you there. Not to mention, you can forge some new Mastercraft weapons as part of the journey. We have more info from the devs below, along with a new video above, as the update is now live.

RuneScape – 110 Woodcutting & Fletching

With Woodcutting & Fletching level caps increased to 110, discover magical new materials, craft powerful Masterwork weapons, find new tools to unlock, and take part in exciting new skilling opportunities on your path to mastery. Located in a stunning, lush clearing north of Eagle's Peak, discover the new Eternal Magic trees for a magical new skilling experience and reimagined Woodcutting mechanics, including Perfect Cuts: a critical strike mechanic that guarantees a log and extra XP. Discover cutting edge consumables to boost your Woodcutting skills and collect Enchanted Bird's Nests for a chance to find unique loot. Reach level 110 Woodcutting to unlock the ability to harvest perfect Eternal Magic branches – an essential material for crafting the Masterwork Bow.

Aim high on your path to 110 Fletching and upgrade your weapons with fletching workbenches. These powerful new workbenches are used to craft ranged weapons and ammunition, as well as upgrade and submit Eternal Magic weapons to supply the local armies of Gielinor. Level up your Fletching to craft Eternal Magic shortbows and Primal arrows using Eternal Magic logs, and gain the ability to create Primal Crossbows and Primal bolts. Beyond the increased level caps for Woodcutting & Fletching, today's update also includes a 110 level cap raise for Firemaking to let players burn Eternal Magic logs, plus quality-of-life improvements for seasoned lumberjacks and newcomers alike, including new smithable hatchets, removable toolbelt hatchets, and balancing improvements to Woodcutting skilling.

