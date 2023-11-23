Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Rush Royale

Rush Royale Launches Rhandum League Tournament Today

Rush Royale has a new event that will kick off today as players will have a chance to compete in the Rhandum League Tournament.

Article Summary Rush Royale's Rhandum League Tournament begins today with update 22.1.

Open to players from League 1, offering prizes like gold, epic heroes, and more.

Players compete with equal-level units and must prepare five decks for battle.

The event features combo points system and ends after five defeats or time's up.

MY.GAMES has launched a new event today for Rush Royale, as players can dive into the all-new Rhandum League Tournament. The event kicks off today with the launch of the 22.1 update and will run for the next four days as your skills will be put to the test all weekend long. We have the full set of rules below for those of you looking to claim glory.

Rush Royale Rhandum League Tournament

The Rhandum League Tournament will be available to all players who have reached League 1, and will feature its own unique rules. Winners will be determined by the number of victories they have secured in the tournament. If two players have the same number of wins, then the player that reached the top spot first will take home the title. The tournament will give all players the chance to obtain gold, crystals, epic heroes and equipment pieces, magic dust, essence, a special tournament emoji, and an animated avatar, as well as a valuable trophy chest. The top 100 players will receive memorable badges on their profile, which will be visible to all players.

All tournament participants will compete on equal terms: the levels of units, heroes, and items available to each player will be the same.

To participate in the tournament, players must collect five decks. Before the start of the battle, each player can block two of their opponents' decks, before going into battle with one of the remaining three decks.

Decks can be composed of any units, heroes, and items, but some units are unique and can only be in one of your five decks at any one time.

Players can earn combo points during battles, including by defeating bosses, merging units, and increasing the merge rank of units. These points will help players' secure a stronger victory over their opponents. Participation in the tournament ends either when the event time is up or when the player has been defeated five times.

