Rustil: Eternal Labyrinth Castle Launches New Year's Campaign

Rustil: Eternal Labyrinth Castlehas launched a brand new event, as the New Year's Campaign is underway while in Early Access

Indie game developer KTMG and publisher KIC Games have released a new event for Rustil: Eternal Labyrinth Castle while the game sits in Early Access. The team has given players a New Year's Campaign, which is basically a limited-time event running for the next two weeks where you can get a bunch of exclusive cosmetics and more just by playing the game. We have more info below ,as the event will run until January 14.

New Year's Campaign

During this period, by collecting certain items that appear in the game, you will be able to unlock additional costumes exclusive to the New Year. Please take this opportunity to enjoy your adventures in new attire! Special "mochi" items will be dropped from monsters and other objects in the game. Mochi is a traditional Japanese New Year's food, made from glutinous rice and soft rice cakes. By collecting a certain number of "mochi," you can unlock additional costumes that are only available for the New Year. To enjoy this event, you need to update to the latest version (0.6.7).

Rustil: Eternal Labyrinth Castle

In this exhilarating roguelike action game, the main character, Rustil, acquires abilities from the souls of various heroes in a huge and mysterious labyrinth castle, and aims to reach the top floor while strengthening the main character. All monsters can be captured, raised, and summoned!

Roguelike Action: Choose your favorite ability from the souls of the heroes lying in the labyrinthine castle and acquire it.

Choose your favorite ability from the souls of the heroes lying in the labyrinthine castle and acquire it. Monster Training & Battles: All monsters in the game can be captured. You can not only improve their abilities but also decide their personalities in detail!

All monsters in the game can be captured. You can not only improve their abilities but also decide their personalities in detail! Online Battle: An online battle mode with players from all over the world is also included.

An online battle mode with players from all over the world is also included. Speedy & Exhilarating Battles: You can enjoy a variety of actions such as a one-handed sword, magic staff, and bayonet! Collect rare items and capture the labyrinth castle!

