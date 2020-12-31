S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Receieves A Gameplay Teaser Trailer

GSC Game World dropped a brand new gameplay teaser trailer on everyone today for their upcoming sequal S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. We haven't heard a ton abnout the game since it was announced, we're guessing because like a lot of game studios, they're going through the same COVID-19 pandemic issues as everyone else. But that doesn't mean work has haulted on the game, on the contrary, it looks like they've got something pretty awesome cooking. While a good chunk of what you get to see in this new trailer is a bunch of cutscenes with animation we're sure doesn't play otu like th real game, there are bits and pieces of you walking around and exploring as they show off the graphics in a new light. Honestly, this all looks pretty impressive and we look forward to seeing the game when ti drops. Which at this point is simply sometime in 2021.

The award-winning PC franchise loved by millions of players is making a true next-gen console debut with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. Experience a unique blend of first-person shooter, immersive sim and horror. The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone is a unique, dangerous and ever-changing environment. It promises a lot — the artifacts of unbelievable value can be yours if you dare to claim them. The price you may pay, on the other hand, is no less than your own life. One of the biggest open-worlds to date, filled with radiation, mutants and anomalies, is yours to explore. All the choices across the way not only define your own epic story, but influence the future itself. Be mindful about what you see, do and plan, as you will have to find your way through the Zone or be forever lost to it.