SAG-AFTRA Officially Goes On Strike Against The Gaming Industry

SAG-AFTRA has officially gone on strike against the gaming industry, calling on union members working with interactive media to start tonight

Article Summary SAG-AFTRA announces strike against major gaming companies over AI and fair compensation.

Union demands protections for AI use in voice and mocap performances.

Negotiations with companies like Activision and EA failed after 18 months.

Game industry responds, claiming near agreement with historic wage increases and AI safety.

After nearly two years of on-and-off negotiations, SAG-AFTRA announced to all of its members today that they were going back on strike, only this time against the gaming industry. After attempting to meet on agreement with several high-profile companies on a new Interactive Media Agreement, the union has voted and approved a strike to kick off on July 26 at 12:01 am. The companies represented on the other side include Activision, Blindlight, Disney, Electronic Arts, Formosa Interactive, Insomniac Games, Llama Productions, Take 2 Interactive, VoiceWorks Productions, and WB Games. Among the issues being discussed was the use of AI, which was at the center of the recent strikes against the film and TV industry, as those who work in gaming have greater concerns about Mocap usage and audio recordings of their voices possibly being used to get more content from actors without having to pay them. The union sent out a statement on their website, which we have a few quotes for you below.

"We're not going to consent to a contract that allows companies to abuse A.I. to the detriment of our members. Enough is enough. When these companies get serious about offering an agreement our members can live — and work — with, we will be here, ready to negotiate," stated SAG–AFTRA President Fran Drescher.

"The video game industry generates billions of dollars in profit annually. The driving force behind that success is the creative people who design and create those games. That includes the SAG–AFTRA members who bring memorable and beloved game characters to life, and they deserve and demand the same fundamental protections as performers in film, television, streaming, and music: fair compensation and the right of informed consent for the A.I. use of their faces, voices, and bodies. Frankly, it's stunning that these video game studios haven't learned anything from the lessons of last year – that our members can and will stand up and demand fair and equitable treatment with respect to A.I., and the public supports us in that," said SAG–AFTRA National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

"Eighteen months of negotiations have shown us that our employers are not interested in fair, reasonable A.I. protections, but rather flagrant exploitation. We refuse this paradigm – we will not leave any of our members behind, nor will we wait for sufficient protection any longer. We look forward to collaborating with teams on our Interim and Independent contracts, which provide A.I. transparency, consent and compensation to all performers, and to continuing to negotiate in good faith with this bargaining group when they are ready to join us in the world we all deserve." said Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Committee Chair Sarah Elmaleh.

The negotiating companies also sent out a brief statement of their own through a spokesperson, which we have for you here. We shall see in the days and weeks ahead how this affects the industry and current titles in production.

"We are disappointed the union has chosen to walk away when we are so close to a deal, and we remain prepared to resume negotiations. We have already found common ground on 24 out of 25 proposals, including historic wage increases and additional safety provisions. Our offer is directly responsive to SAG–AFTRA's concerns and extends meaningful AI protections that include requiring consent and fair compensation to all performers working under the IMA. These terms are among the strongest in the entertainment industry." – Spokesperson for the video game producers party to the Interactive Media Agreement, Audrey Cooling.

