Posted in: Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: SaGa Emerald Beyond

SaGa Emerald Beyond To Be Released In April 2024

Square Enix revealed the latest game on the way as part of the SaGa seriers, as SaGa Emerald Beyond will be relased this April.

Article Summary SaGa Emerald Beyond set for release on April 25, 2024, by Square Enix.

Available on PC, mobile, and all three major consoles with character trailers.

Explore 17 unique worlds and varied cultures in a fantasy adventure setting.

Follow Tsunanori and Ameya's journey through magic, puppetry, and mystery.

Square Enix confirmed this week that SaGa Emerald Beyond has a release date, as the team is aiming to release the game this April. It was revealed with two new character trailers, which you can watch below, that the game will be released on April 25, 2024, for PC, mobile, and all three major consoles. Enjoy the trailers as we now standby to learn more about the game in general.

SaGa Emerald Beyond

Heaven, hell, the celestial realm, the underworld, fairyland… people have always sensed the existence of other worlds, giving them many names. Yet these worlds were never separate; they are all connected, part of an infinite whole. Many worlds are unaware of this truth. Rather, people believe in the apparently self-evident truth that their world is the only one. Heedless of people's thoughts on the matter, the connected worlds continue to influence one another, forever in flux. And now, the stage is set for new change to arrive on the shores of the connected worlds. Travel to 17 unique worlds from the Junction, either led by the hand of destiny or by a path forged by your own choices. Discover the completely different cultures and landscapes, ranging from a densely developed forest of skyscrapers and a green and luscious habitat covered in plant life to a world governed by five witches or one ruled by vampires – just to name a few of the distinct settings.

Tsunanori & Yumeha

Tsunanori comes from the esteemed Mido family, whose bloodline uses their unique ability to control kugutsu puppets to complete all manner of odd jobs. He joins the Cathedral Project, made up of a group of explorers who investigate other worlds, with the goal of repairing his city's weakening barrier and to help reclaim lost spiritual energy. Known by her pseudo-identity Yumeha Izumi, the Miyako City schoolgirl, Ameya is actually a witch from Pulchra whose powers were stolen from her. Ameya hopes that by following the mysterious emerald waves, she'll discover who stole her mana and become the best witch anyone has ever seen.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!