Samba De Amigo Has Released Three New DLC Packs

SEGA has released three new music packs for both the normal and VR versions of Samba De Amigo, which you can purchase right now.

SEGA released three brand new music packs this week for the two Samba de Amigo games, as players now have a plethora of new music to dance to. The three packs are the Amigo's Favorites Music Pack, Party Music Pack, and Kawaii Music Pack are now available today for both Samba de Amigo: Party Central (Nintendo Switch) and Samba de Amigo: Virtual Party (Meta Quest 2, 3 and Pro). All of these have been designed to give the game a boost heading into the new year, as they are planning more releases for the franchise in 2024. We have the full rundown of the tracks and bonus content that comes with each of them below.

Samba de Amigo: Virtual Party – Amigo's Favorites Music Pack

"Take On Me" by Weezer

"Tubthumping" by Chumbawumba

"Do It Well" by Jennifer Lopez

Party Music Pack

"Spicy Beach BBQ -Sizzling Mix-"

"Happy Holidays -Jolly Party Mix-"

"World New Year -Funky Party Mix-"

"Happy Birthday -Cake and Candles Mix-"

Kawaii Music Pack

Idol" by YOASOBI

"ABC de Daijoubu!" from Love and Berry

"Milky Star,Shooting Star" from maimai

The Kawaii Music Pack also includes the Love and Berry Fashion Set, which includes the following items:

Love T-shirt

Bob cut hair Accessory

Tambourine Maracas

Tambourine Sound Effect

Love and Berry Icon

