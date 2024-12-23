Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Samsung, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: microSD

Samsung Reveals New Sonic The Hedgehog MicroSD Cards

Samsung have a new set of custom microSD cards on the way, as four Sonic the Hedgehog characters will get their own line of cards

Samsung revealed a new set of microSD cards on the way soon, as they have partnered with SEGA for a new line of Sonic The Hedgehog-themed cards. Clearly another nod to the promotion of Sonic The Hedgehog 3, as well as the series as a whole, they're offering up four different color-coded options of storage with four of the main characters from the franchise as part of their design. The catch is the cards are not out yet, and you have to pre-register to find out when they'll be released. You can read more about them from the announcement as we wait for a shelf date.

Samsung x Sonic The Hedgehog

They offer rapid sequential read and write speeds of up to 180 MB/s and 130 MB/s, helping you wait less and do more. For gamers, A2 Application Performance helps you dash through load screens and delivers seamless transitions between titles. At the 1TB capacity, the Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD can store more than 47 hours of 4K UHD video, more than 437,000 4K UHD images, or more than 45 (20GB) video games. The cards were also tested extensively to deliver the proven reliability users have come to expect from Samsung, including durability against water, high temperatures, X-rays, and even magnetic fields. Additionally, Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSDs can withstand drops from over 16 feet, resist wear out up to 10,000 swipes, and come backed by a 10-year limited warranty.

Plus, they're compatible with a wide range of devices, including handheld game consoles, smartphones, tablets, action camera,s and drones, giving you a dependable sidekick for every use case. The Sonic the Hedgehog PRO Plus microSD cards will be available for purchase starting in January 2025 at Samsung.com and other select retailers. They will have a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $23.99 for the 128GB card, $36.99 for the 256GB card, $68.99 for the 512GB card, and $125.99 for the 1TB card.

