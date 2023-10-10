Posted in: Freedom Games, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chashu Entertainment, Sands Of Aura

Sands Of Aura Will Launch Full Version In Late October

Sands Of Aura will finally climb out of Early Access in a couple of weeks when the full version of the game is released this month.

Indie game developer Chashu Entertainment and publisher Freedom Games confirmed that Sands Of Aura will fully release the game in a couple of weeks. The game has been in Early Access for nearly two years as the team has slowly been making improvements to the fantasy open-world action-adventure title. But we'll see what the full version will look like as it drops on October 27, 2023. You can check out the latest trailer down at the bottom as we wait for it to drop.

"A ruinous cataclysm unleashed by a tormented god descended the world of Talamhel into perpetual night. The hourglass of time was shattered, and its essence poured across the land, creating an endless sea of sand. The once-flourishing world of Talamhel became a putrid lesion of its former glory and those who called it home are now husks of corruption–violent, undying, unyielding soldiers of death. But Talamhel is not lost–not yet. For generations, the righteous few have endured. You are one of those few. On the eve of your induction into the Order of Remnant Knights, the last protectors of man, Talamhel is once again wracked by calamity."

"The corruptive nature of the Night Plague has mutated, and the realm of man needs the Remnant Knights more than ever. Track down the emergent evil and destroy it. Protect the realm of man. From the helm of your nimble grainwake, carve across the perilous sandseas to confront the source of this newfound terror, but don't expect a guiding light or a red X on a map. You'll chart your own course forward–behold the open seas, and choose the heading you best see fit. But familiarity is a far-flung concept aboard the grainwake–the shifting sands are always changing, revealing secrets, dangers, and paths unseen. Things are not as they seem…"

