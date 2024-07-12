Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Nexon | Tagged: hello kitty, KartRider Rush+, Sanrio

Sanrio Characters Come To KartRider Rush+ This Season

KartRider Rush+ has added a brand new event for a few weeks, as several Sanrio Characters have made their way onto the tracks.

Nexon has launched a brand new event for Kart Rider Rush+ this week, as Sanrio Characters have been added to the game as part of this season's content. From now until August 8, you'll be able to get a number of cosmetics and items in the game, including some new rides such as the Hello Kitty Kart, Cinnamoroll Daisy Racer, and Kuromi Purrowler.We have more info about it here and a teaser trailer, as the content is now live.

KartRider Rush+ x Sanrio Characters

For the rookie racer or the seasoned pro, KartRider Rush+ offers a pit stop for everyone with an array of game modes and a delightful cast of characters to keep drivers in the fast lane. Racers can unleash their creativity by customizing their karts and characters for a uniquely thrilling race experience. With imaginative tracks, easy-to-master gameplay, and vibrant graphics, KartRider Rush+ promises endless excitement on the go.

As part of the event, racers can earn Red Bows for logging in and completing quest objectives such as finishing ranked mode races, which they can trade for prizes including K-Coins (x300), Sanrio Characters Balloon (x30), and more. Racers can also grab collab items by completing missions such as logging into the game on weekends or dominating Ranked Mode to earn shards that they can trade for rewards like the My Melody Outfit Set (Perm). To make the event even sweeter, KartRider Rush+ will feature a Hello Kitty 50-Year Anniversary Background, with the final reward celebrating Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary.

Additionally, if players race ten times in the Marathon Knight or Marathon Knight – MAX, they'll earn the Kuromi Marathon Skin Card. If they complete quests, including logging in for five days and racing ten times, they'll earn the Sanrio Characters Frame (Perm) and the Hello Kitty Plate (Perm). The most dedicated racers who earn five permanent collab items will also earn the Sanrio Characters x KRR+ Title (Perm).

