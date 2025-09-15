Posted in: Coffee Stain Publishing, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: coffee stain studios, Satisfactory

Satisfactory Celebrates Its One-Year Anniversary With Party Content

Celebrate the one-year anniversary of Satisfactory being fully released with some new party additions, as well as some other content

Article Summary Satisfactory marks its first full year since launch with a limited-time in-game party event.

Players can enjoy vibrant HUB decorations, disco floors, confetti piñatas, and unique party items.

The Awesome Shop features a new Anniversary Mixtape and party rewards for FICSIT Coupons.

Update 1.2 is teased, with more Satisfactory surprises planned beyond the anniversary festivities.

Coffee Stain Studios released a new update with a special event for Satisfactory, as the team is celebrating the game's one-year anniversary since it was fully launched. From now until September 24, players will see decorations and more in a few places inside their HUB. Some in unexpected places, as you can see here, along with other content. YOu can read the full details below, as the team teased that Update 1.2 is currently in the works.

Satisfactory – One-Year Anniversary

Expect a full factory floor glow-up including a disco ball and dance floor, a music speaker in the HUB with new tracks, a destructible Bean Piñata, and other various decorations that even FICSIT would struggle justifying on a budget report.

Disco Floor complete with a Disco Ball and Fog Machines: Transform a section of your factory into a colourful dance floor that glows with vibrant lights.

Music Speaker in the HUB: Pump up the party with new tracks, bringing original music straight to your HUB.

Anniversary Mixtape in the Awesome Shop: Redeem those hard-earned FICSIT Coupons and unlock a special mixtape to load into the Boom Box.

Destructible Bean Piñata: A Space Giraffe-Tick-Penguin-Whale Thing-inspired piñata that explodes in confetti when hit, bringing more mess to your very own factory.

Cake, Pizza, and Goodies on Tables: Enjoy a visual feast with a number of delicious treats to be found inside the HUB.

Ribbons, Garlands, Balloons: Add finishing touches to your party-zone with some classic FICSIT coloured decorations (that you're not allowed to recycle for biomass).

Cardboard Cutout Pioneer Buddies: Nothing livens up a party like corrugated companionship! Enjoy the celebrations with fellow Pioneers who won't critique your dance moves.

Lizard Doggo Toilet Decoration: Pay homage to the beloved Lizard Doggo (the only co-worker who really matters) with this lovely bathroom trinket.

