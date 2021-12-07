SCUF Gaming Reveals New Gaming Controllers For PS5

CORSAIR and SCUF Gaming revealed a new line of high-performance gaming controllers for the PS5 which they're calling The Reflex. The controller will be coming out in three different versions named the Reflex, Reflex Pro, and Reflex FPS, each of them coming with its own variations depending on the kind of gamer you are. What's more, because it is SCUF, there will be variations on how you can customize it along with a series of colorways for you to choose from so you're not just bound to basic black. All three controllers are compatible with PS5 and PC, with the Reflex starting at $200, the Reflex Pro for $230, and the Reflex FPS will go for $260.

SCUF Reflex encompasses all the groundbreaking features synonymous with SCUF excellence, delivering a heightened experience created specifically with PS5 gamers in mind. Reflex, Reflex Pro, and Reflex FPS include the patented paddle control system that helped make SCUF controllers the premier choice of competitive players everywhere – with an evolved controller design to improve performance for PlayStation gamers.

All three Reflex models feature four removable back control paddles, programmable directly on the controller and toggled through at the press of a button. Paddle profiles make it easy to fine-tune controller settings and save them for different games. No pause in gameplay, remapping tool, or software app is required. Reflex and Reflex Pro feature the DualSense's adaptive triggers, giving gamers the ability to experience immersive PlayStation 5 gameplay alongside the SCUF control advantage.

For fans of first-person shooters such as Call of Duty or Destiny, the Reflex FPS model features high-performance grip along with instant bumpers and instant triggers – eliminating trigger pull and offering a one-tap motion similar to a mouse click for advanced speed, ideal for fast-paced shooters. Reflex FPS also comes without force feedback motors or adaptive triggers, creating a lightweight controller that removes unwanted vibrations while playing, so you can keep your aim on point at all times.