Sea of Stars Announces Free Dawn of Equinox Update

Sea of Stars has confirmed a new free update is on the way with a slew of content and improvements being called Dawn of Equinox

Article Summary Sea of Stars: Dawn of Equinox update adds new local co-op and combat mechanics for an enhanced gameplay experience.

Revamped prologue and bonus cinematic scene enrich the storyline and character development.

Speedrunner mode, difficulty presets, and improved parrot relic add versatility and aid player progression.

Quality of life improvements and French Canadian localization enhance accessibility and overall game experience.

Indie game developer and publisher Sabotage Studio has confirmed a free update is on the way for Sea of Stars, which they have dubbed the Dawn of Equinox. This is basically an additional set of content and options, as there's a new local co-op, improvements throughout the game, a newly updated prologue, a speedrunner mode, and more. We have further details from the devs here, as this free update will arrive on PC and consoles on November 12, 2024.

Sea of Stars: Dawn of Equinox

All-New Local Co-Op: Sea of Stars' story will be playable in its entirety by up to three players, with allies traversing the world together and mastering a new Co-op Timed Hits combat mechanic.

Sea of Stars' story will be playable in its entirety by up to three players, with allies traversing the world together and mastering a new Co-op Timed Hits combat mechanic. Combat 2.0: The addition of Mystery Locks brings a new gameplay loop around, revealing the ways to break the spells of enemies each time a new type is encountered in battle. Along with "Reveal" functions added to some of the playable cast's special skills, Combo Points now remain after battle, offering new ways to open certain encounters or test different damage types on enemies to reveal their locks. A comprehensive balancing pass has also been done to reflect both these new changes and player feedback since the launch.

The addition of Mystery Locks brings a new gameplay loop around, revealing the ways to break the spells of enemies each time a new type is encountered in battle. Along with "Reveal" functions added to some of the playable cast's special skills, Combo Points now remain after battle, offering new ways to open certain encounters or test different damage types on enemies to reveal their locks. A comprehensive balancing pass has also been done to reflect both these new changes and player feedback since the launch. A Revamped Prologue: Implementing combat for the young versions of our heroes, the updated flow does away with the flashback structure to begin in their childhood, directly including action in the prologue.

Implementing combat for the young versions of our heroes, the updated flow does away with the flashback structure to begin in their childhood, directly including action in the prologue. Bonus Cinematic Scene: An entirely new cutscene has been added to accentuate a pivotal moment in the original adventure, referred to as "Paths on Water."

An entirely new cutscene has been added to accentuate a pivotal moment in the original adventure, referred to as "Paths on Water." A Speedrunner Mode Relic: This new item activates a range of features that are helpful for those looking to set a new personal best or world record.

This new item activates a range of features that are helpful for those looking to set a new personal best or world record. Difficulty Presets: Three difficulty options are now available when starting a new game, which are presets using the game's Relics. New Relics have also been added both for quality of life and difficulty adjustments.

Three difficulty options are now available when starting a new game, which are presets using the game's Relics. New Relics have also been added both for quality of life and difficulty adjustments. Improved Parrot Relic: Sea of Stars' secret-tracking parrot has learned a few new tricks to better assist players tracking down overlooked challenges and collectibles.

Sea of Stars' secret-tracking parrot has learned a few new tricks to better assist players tracking down overlooked challenges and collectibles. Quebecois Localization: A comprehensive French Canadian translation for Quebec's finest Solstice Warriors.

A comprehensive French Canadian translation for Quebec's finest Solstice Warriors. Quality of Life Improvements: A constellation of general updates and improvements spanning Sea of Stars' full campaign.

