Seafarer: The Ship Sim Confirms New Early Access Launch Date

After having the initial release window pushed back, Seafarer: The Ship Sim will now launch onto PC in Early Access in October

Article Summary Seafarer: The Ship Sim sets new Early Access launch for October on Steam and Epic Games Store.

Navigate a variety of ships, from tugboats to freighters, across a vast northern European-inspired map.

Join factions for unique missions like cargo hauling, sea rescues, and treasure recovery adventures.

Enjoy sandbox gameplay with dynamic weather, stunning visuals, and complete ship interactivity.

Indie game developer Independent Arts Software and publisher Astragon Entertainment have confirmed a new Early Access launch date for Seafarer: The Ship Sim. Originally, the team was going to release a limited version of the game during the Summer, but plans changed and the build got pushed back. Now the title hist EA for both Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 7, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here as we'll see the game out in a week.

Seafarer: The Ship Sim

Experience life at sea as you take the helm of various vessels and carve your own path in an expansive maritime world. Join different factions, each offering unique missions and rewards, from cargo transportation and fire-fighting on open waters to high-stakes rescues and treasure recovery. With a diverse fleet ranging from nimble tugboats to massive freighters, every voyage presents fresh challenges and surprises. A fully interactive ship experience awaits—walk freely around your vessel, conduct maintenance, operate heavy machinery, and even take control of water cannons to battle onboard fires. Every decision shapes your journey, ensuring no two adventures are the same.

The Open Sea : Players can expect an expansive map inspired by northern European landscapes that invites exploration.

: Players can expect an expansive map inspired by northern European landscapes that invites exploration. Varied Career: Different factions offer different missions, each with its own gameplay elements. Explore the extensive world, load valuable cargo, or help ships in distress.

Different factions offer different missions, each with its own gameplay elements. Explore the extensive world, load valuable cargo, or help ships in distress. Take The Helm : From small tugboats to gigantic freighters, players navigate a variety of ships through the rough seas.

: From small tugboats to gigantic freighters, players navigate a variety of ships through the rough seas. Tasks & Duties : Checking machinery, operating cranes, and using water cannons – there is always something to do on your own ship.

: Checking machinery, operating cranes, and using water cannons – there is always something to do on your own ship. Experience The Waves : Unreal Engine 5 and NVIDIA WaveWorks 2.0 offer stunning visuals and realistic wave simulations.

: Unreal Engine 5 and NVIDIA WaveWorks 2.0 offer stunning visuals and realistic wave simulations. No Two Journeys Are The Same: The sandbox gameplay with dynamic weather, realistic day/night changes, and the character editor ensure a constantly individualized gaming experience.

