Season Four Of EA Sports WRC Arrives This Tuesday

EA Sports WRC has revealed details of what's on the way for Season Four, as the content will arrive this Tuesday, April 9.

Article Summary Season Four of EA Sports WRC launches April 9 with new challenges and Rally Pass levels.

New VR update and 30 customization items enhance the immersive rally racing experience.

Explore 50 years of WRC with 67 Moments from past and current 2024 season events.

Earn exclusive rewards before Season 4 by completing Rally Pass Season 3 by April 9.

Electronic Arts has revealed more details as to what's on the way for Season Four of EA Sports WRC, as the content will launch on Tuesday, April 9. This season comes with an all-new update that adds 67 new Moments and 20 fresh Rally Pass levels, along with up to 30 customization items. The Moments section will add real events from the 2024 season into challenges, as well as highlights from the 50-year history of the WRC. VR will also be added to the game as a complimentary update by the end of April for those looking for a more immersive experience. We have snippets of details from the patch notes for you below.

Season 4 Rally Pass

The latest Rally Pass will begin from April 9, featuring a new set of customisation items for your driver and cars. Players can unlock a range of customisation items by earning XP throughout the game, with 20 levels of rewards in total. Drivers can unlock up to 10 free items, as well as an extra five with EA Play, and an additional 15 with the VIP Rally Pass for a total of 30 items across the entire season. If you've yet to complete Rally Pass Season 3 and unlock all of its rewards, you have until the morning of April 9 to do so, before the game switches over to Season 4 and all players are reset to Level 1.

Season 4 Moments – From April 9

Also going live from April 9 is a new Season of Moments, celebrating the history of WRC with daily challenges in-game. With the real-world 2024 season underway, Moments inspired by this year's rallies will be available in-game around 1-2 weeks after each event. Keep an eye out for Moments based on 2024's Croatia Rally and Rally Italia Sardegna during Season 4. To get a taste of what's to come, Season 3 Moments based on February's dramatic Rally Sweden and March's Safari Rally Kenya are live in-game now, and all Season 3 Moments will move into the Archive tab once Season 4 goes live, where they can be re-played at any time. As for Season 4 Moments, here's a small sample of what you can look forward to:

Touring the Safari (Kenya): Take this classic Porsche 911 SC RS to victory at Rally Safari Kenya. The perfect combination.

Take this classic Porsche 911 SC RS to victory at Rally Safari Kenya. The perfect combination. Take the Win (Monte Carlo): WRC2 kicked off the season at the iconic Rallye Monte-Carlo, with Yohan Rossel taking the first event win of the season by only 4 seconds.

WRC2 kicked off the season at the iconic Rallye Monte-Carlo, with Yohan Rossel taking the first event win of the season by only 4 seconds. Battle of Attrition (Greece): Due to the brutal nature of this abrasive and twisting rally in 1983, by SS9 this Renault driver was the last man standing in his class. This was until a mechanical failure occurred and ultimately forced him to retire too.

Due to the brutal nature of this abrasive and twisting rally in 1983, by SS9 this Renault driver was the last man standing in his class. This was until a mechanical failure occurred and ultimately forced him to retire too. Neuville in Finland: With Rovanperä crashing out on SS8 at the 2023 Secto Rally Finland, Thierry Neuville went on to win 3 stages and claim another podium finish, keeping his title hopes alive.

With Rovanperä crashing out on SS8 at the 2023 Secto Rally Finland, Thierry Neuville went on to win 3 stages and claim another podium finish, keeping his title hopes alive. A Rare Gem (Japan): Survive this challenging and narrow stage in the BMW M3 Evo Rally with rear axle damage.

