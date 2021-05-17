Secret Neighbor Heads To The App Store For Pre-Order

TinyBuild Games revealed today that they have opened up pre-orders for their group escape title Secret Neighbor on iOS today. The game is technically free, so basically you're just signing up to get the game the day it comes out for iOS. The game has been doing pretty well on PC as players sneak around a house to find a way off the property, all while one of them is secretly a traitor trying to kill each of them before they can escape. Based on the trailer, which you can check out below, the game looks like it runs just as well as the PC version. The game will officially be released on June 17th, 2021.

Secret Neighbor is an evergrowing multiplayer Social Horror game set in the Hello Neighbor universe. Sneak into your creepy Neighbor's house with a group of friends. The only problem is, one of them is a traitor (The Neighbor) in disguise. A social horror multiplayer game set in the Hello Neighbor Universe. Totally free to download and play! Your group has one goal – sneak around the house, collecting the keys in order to unlock the basement door. The only problem is – one of you is the Neighbor, a traitor in disguise!

PLAY AS THE INTRUDERS: Cooperate with your teammates, stay together or tactically split up, use your perks and abilities, and drop those basement door locks one by one.

PLAY AS THE NEIGHBOR: Stop the intruders! Use your disguise to gain their trust, set up traps, and dispose of those pesky intruders one by one. Convince your friends someone else is the Neighbor and let the witch hunt begin. Your secret must remain safe!

