Secretlab Announces New Naruto Shippuden Collection Skins

Does you gaming chair need more training? Secretlab now has a new line of skins featuring characters from Naruto Shippuden.

Secretlab has revealed a new set of gaming chair skins this morning as they have a new collection featuring the hit manga/anime Naruto Shippuden. This isn't the first time the company has teamed up with VIZ Media to bring the series to their line of products, only this time, it's in a form where you can easily get the design you want for your current chair. What's more, they've not just brought back two popular designs with Naruto and Akatsuki, but now you have the option of getting the new Sasuke design. We have more info from the company on all three designs below as they are officially available today.

"The three new Secretlab Skins designs join the Secretlab Titan Evo Naruto and Akatsuki Edition gaming chairs, bringing the fan-favorite designs of the Naruto and Akatsuki Edition chairs to anyone who owns a Titan Evo, including a brand new design in the Secretlab Skins Sasuke Edition sleeve. Precision-mapped to the Secretlab Titan Evo for the perfect fit, the Secretlab Skins Naruto Shippuden Collection will give your Titan Evo a new look in minutes — while still maintaining the pro-grade ergonomic support that has made it the chair of choice of over 2 million users worldwide."

"Crafted from a soft, breathable fabric adapted from our SoftWeave Plus chairs, the Secretlab Skins Naruto Shippuden Collection is engineered for breezy, all-day comfort. It also doubles up as an additional layer of protection for your chair, so you never have to worry about spills or stains again. With a commanding global following outside of Japan, Naruto has defined the formative years for an entire generation of fans. Its lessons of hard work and perseverance, loyalty, and the daring to dream big are just as relevant today as they were 20 years ago, and Naruto continues to hold a special place in the hearts of all who grew up watching the kid from Hidden Leaf Village grow to become the greatest ninja alive."

