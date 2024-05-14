Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Minecraft, Secretlab, Video Games | Tagged: gaming chair, Pillow

Secretlab Reveals Multiple New Designs From Minecraft

Secretlab has revealed a few new designs for their gaming chairs and pillows, as they've partnered with Minecraft for some new looks.

Secretlab has revealed a few new Minecraft designs for their gaming chairs and pillows as they have partnered once again with Mojang. The two originally came together on a Creeper design back in 2021, which did pretty well as players who adore the series wanted the green design. Now, the two companies have come together for a new Skins Enderman Edition for their line of Titan gaming chairs and a new Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow – Wolf Edition featuring the furry creature to help out with back support. We have the finer details on both below as they are available in their shop.

Secretlab – Minecraft Enderman Edition

Even if you've journeyed to the farthest and deepest reaches of the world, rest easy knowing that your setup will stay just as pristine as Day 1. Designed to protect your chair from dirt and stains, the Secretlab Skins Minecraft Enderman Edition offers an additional layer of protection as you face the unknown terrors of the End and take on the Ender Dragon. Just throw the sleeves into the wash for easy cleaning and maintenance, and you're all set for the next adventure.

Featuring a unique pixelated fabric developed just for Enderman, the Secretlab Skins Minecraft Enderman Edition brings to life this elusive denizen of the End right at your setup. Staying faithful to Minecraft's signature 8-bit art style, the Enderman Edition sleeves incorporate deliberately minimal design elements. The dark black weave calls to mind the starless void of the End, finished with Enderman's iconic silhouette on the rear— his eyes always daring you to look.

Wolf Edition Foam Lumbar Pillow

Put a collar on the most adorable companion who will follow you anywhere you choose to go. Cozy up to the Secretlab Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow Minecraft Wolf Edition, filled with dense, premium memory foam that molds to the shape of your lower back for those who need added support.

