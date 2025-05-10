Posted in: Games, Kakao Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ocean Drive Studio, Section 13

Section 13 Announces Release Date During PAX East 2025

Check out the latest trailer for Section 13 from PAX East 2025, as the roguelike shooter will be released in just a couple of weeks

Article Summary Section 13 launches May 26, 2025—date revealed during PAX East with a brand new gameplay trailer.

Roguelite twin-stick shooter with solo and 3-player co-op, no crossplay, and chaotic mad-science weapons.

Play as S2P Agents Red, Boy Scout, Beaker, and Scalpel to stop paranormal threats at a secret facility.

Unlock weapons, Synaptic Enhancements, and upgrades while managing fear and surviving shifting levels.

Developer Ocean Drive Studio and publisher Kakao Games have revealed the official launch date for their new title, Section 13. During PAX East 2025, the team confirmed the game will be released on May 26, 2025. Along with the news comes a new trailer, which shows off far more of the game that we've seen in the past, to get you hyped up about it before it drops in two weeks.

Section 13

Section 13 is a roguelite twin-stick shooter that can be played solo or in a group of up to 3 players (crossplay not supported). As an Agent of the S2P Corporation, it's up to you to investigate a crisis at the most top-secret facility of a company whose whole thing is keeping secrets. Step into the shoes of Agents Red, Boy Scout, Beaker, and Scalpel, as they fight to unearth the buried secrets of Section 13… and solve a few personal mysteries of their own. Collect data on paranormal entities running amok and find out what it all has to do with you.

When an Omega-level containment breach puts an off-the-books company black-site on lockdown, it's up to a small team of expendable peons to get to the bottom of it. Literally. Tackle the mission solo or with up to two squad-mates. And with optional friendly fire, it's up to you whether you'd like a more forgiving experience, or chaotic fun with mad-science weapons. As a Tier-1 paranormal containment facility, Section 13 is full of unique hazards, and it's up to you to overcome them with quick wits and reflexes.

Time your dodge-rolls and reloads to stay one step ahead of a horde of hungry monsters. Back against the wall? Pop off with a special ability… or grab a melee weapon and smash your way out. But keep an eye on your Fear level, or risk a debilitating mid-mission panic attack! Add some spice to every run with unlockable (and customizable) weapons, gameplay-altering Synaptic Enhancements, and of course, recreational genetic modification. (Some side effects may apply). Utilize special abilities and unique tactical items to outsmart pissed-off cryptids, navigate a series of shifting levels, and push deeper into the base with every attempt. Between deaths, you'll also unlock persistent upgrades that change how you play and radically alter your chances of success.

