Seven Knights 2 Has Added Great Sage Sun Wukong

Netmarble recently added a new update to Seven Knights 2, bringing with it several events as well as Great Sage Sun Wukong.

Three new events including a Check-In Event with up to 10,000 Rubies.

Increased summon rate for Sun Wukong during a special event period.

Shay Coins exchangeable for items like the new Ivlis costume.

Netmarble's recent update to Seven Knights 2 has added a new powerful character to the mix as you can play as Great Sage Sun Wukong. You're basically getting a brand new Mythic character to play with that will add a bit more spice to the game, complete with an avatar that will fight alongside them as part of combat. Plus the game has three new events added to the mix for players to enjoy over the next month. We have the dev notes for you below as the content is now active.

Seven Knights 2 – Great Sage Sun Wukong

Great Sage Sun Wukong (Mythic) is a Tank Hero who grants buffs to his allies. His Ultimate skill summons an avatar to fight alongside him. Sun Wukong's avatar has several effects, such as granting immunity to all debuffs and decreasing damage received. The avatar acts as a bodyguard for Sun Wukong, with its basic attacks prioritizing targets that attack him. A new Legendary+ Hero Wraithscream Sword Ivlis has also been added as part of this update. Wraithscream Sword Ivlis is a DPS hero who provides buffs to her allies and applies a Pursue effect on the furthest enemy that increases damage to the marked enemy. Players can equip several new costumes for the newly-added heroes, including Fiend of Abyss Ivlis, Water Festival Ivlis and Wave Split Sun Wukong. Additionally, the Age of Great Treasure is still on its way – players shouldn't miss the chance to find and get coupons within Seven Knights 2, as well as its forum and social channels.

Treasure Age ★ Water Festival! Check-In Event (April 11 – May 22) : A total of 10,000 Rubies and up to 150 Hero Summon Tickets are awarded to players who check-in for 18 days during the event.

: A total of 10,000 Rubies and up to 150 Hero Summon Tickets are awarded to players who check-in for 18 days during the event. Water Festival! Sun Wukong Special Step Up Summon Rate Up Event (April 11 – April 25) : Sun Wukong's summon rate will be boosted, granting a better chance to earn the new hero.

: Sun Wukong's summon rate will be boosted, granting a better chance to earn the new hero. Water Festival! Shay's Coin Shop (April 11 – May 8): Players can use Shay Coins to exchange for various items such as the Fiend of Abyss Ivlis costume, Hero Summon Ticket, Legendary+ Hero Selection Ticket and Legendary Pet Summon Voucher. Water Festival! Shay Coins can be obtained through clearing Treasure Age★ Water Festival Special Missions.

