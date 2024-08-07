Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Antony Lavelle, Armor Games Studios, Shift, Shift Legacy Collection

Shift Legacy Collection Brings Entire Puzzle Game Series To PC

Do you remember playing Shift? Would you like to do it all over again? Shift Legacy Collection has officially been released on Steam.

Article Summary Shift Legacy Collection now on Steam, unites all four classic puzzle-platformer games by Antony Lavelle.

Experience the innovative 'shifting' mechanic that flips game environments and presents unique challenges.

Over 100 levels with creative puzzles, from simple challenges to complex, multi-character coordination.

Includes Shift Level Packs for extended gameplay and additional mini-adventures to discover.

Indie game developer Antony Lavelle and publisher Armor Games Studios have officially released Shift Legacy Collection for PC this week. This is the end-all-be-all collection of games and levels from the Flash series, as they have taken all four games and every single bonus level they could find and jammed it into a single title for you to enjoy. We have the full details about the game below and a trailer to tease you up a little, as the puzzle title is now available on PC via Steam.

Shift Legacy Collection

Step into the monochromatic and mind-bending universe of the Shift series developed by Antony Lavelle, where black and white landscapes hide more than meets the eye. This collection unites the original four titles, presenting them as they first captured the minds of puzzle-platformer enthusiasts. This includes Shift, Shift 2, Shift 3, and Shift 4. The Shift Legacy Collection is more than a series of games; it's a journey of a gameplay mechanic. From its humble beginnings to its complex conclusion, the collection offers hours of gameplay that will challenge your intellect and make you laugh.

Innovative Shifting Mechanism: At the heart of the series is the ability to "shift" – flipping the game environment and inverting levels, turning floors into ceilings and obstacles into pathways as you try to find your way to the next room.

At the heart of the series is the ability to "shift" – flipping the game environment and inverting levels, turning floors into ceilings and obstacles into pathways as you try to find your way to the next room. Layered Puzzles: Starting with the straightforward puzzles of Shift, each subsequent game introduces new elements, from Lightbulbs and Checkered Barriers in Shift 2 to Metroidvania-style backtracking in Shift 3 and multi-character coordination in Shift 4.

Starting with the straightforward puzzles of Shift, each subsequent game introduces new elements, from Lightbulbs and Checkered Barriers in Shift 2 to Metroidvania-style backtracking in Shift 3 and multi-character coordination in Shift 4. Over 100 Creative Levels: With each title, the series elevates its level design, balancing platforming precision with cerebral puzzle solving to create a stimulating experience.

With each title, the series elevates its level design, balancing platforming precision with cerebral puzzle solving to create a stimulating experience. It also includes Shift Level Packs: Three Shift 3 Level Packs, Two Shift 4 Level Packs, and a Shift 2 Mini Adventure.

