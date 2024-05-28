Posted in: Atari, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Teams With Slipknot In New Promo

Check out the latest promo video for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, as Atlus teams with Slipknot for a special promotion.

Atlus has revealed a new collaboration between Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance and the band Slipknot as they have released the first of two videos. In this first video, we see Jim Ojala from Ojala Productions, the group that makes a lot of the band's masks, as they show off the process of creating three different masks based on the demons in the game. Enjoy the video above as the game arrives on June 14.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks our protagonist's walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious. He awakens in a new Tokyo, a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da'at… but before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and the two of them unite to become a mighty being, neither human nor demon: a Nahobino. Demons attack humans and seek to create a world of chaos.​ Bethel, an organization that seeks to protect God's order. ​Caught up in the conflict between the two, while exploring Da'at, ​the protagonist meets and starts traveling with Yoko Hiromine.​ Using magic, Yoko and the main character stand together on the front line.

When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks the protagonist's walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious. He finds himself in a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da'at. Before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and they unite to become a mighty being, neither human nor demon: a Nahobino. Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance delivers a full-fledged RPG that can be enjoyed by existing and new fans. At the start of the game, players will choose between two paths: the story told in Shin Megami Tensei V, the Canon of Creation, or the brand-new Canon of Vengeance. This dramatic new tale of revenge introduces brand-new characters, an enigmatic cohort of demons called the Qadištu, a new dungeon and map to explore. Additionally, the original Shin Megami Tensei V battle system, demon merging, and field exploration have been evolved and expanded in this newest entry in the series.

