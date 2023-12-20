Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames Pt 34: Tera Charizard Full Art

Why is Tera Charizard ex Full Art lower in value than the standard Tera Charizard ex from Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On August 11, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which introduced Tera Pokémon with a Tera type differing from their base type. The chase card is a Dark-type Tera Charizard ex. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames art spotlight, we continue with the Full Arts.

There are four prints of the Tera Charizard in Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. First, there is, of course, the standard Tera Charizard ex, which we spotlighted here earlier. Then, the second that shows up in the set numbering is this: the Tera Charizard ex Full Art. This card is actually quite low in value for a Full Art Charizard. For reasons unknown, it is currently valued under the much less rare standard Charizard ex. This may be because there is a very Tera Charizard ex Full Art as a guaranteed SV Black Star Promo in an easy-to-find Premium Collection on shelves now, but this artwork is indeed different from that card.

More valuable still is the Gold Hyper Rare print of this card and the Special Illustration Rare, the latter of which is the chase card of Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames and will be spotlighted in a future piece. Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

