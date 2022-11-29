Hindsight Is Coming To Xbox & PlayStation Next Week

Annapurna Interactive has announced that Hindsight will be released for both Xbox and PlayStation consoles in early December. The game was originally released for PC back in September, giving players an experience of going back through the character's uncomfortable past. The game was created and directed by Joel McDonald, who also created Prune, as he takes you down a narrative exploration game that spans a woman's life throughout its entirety. You go from her birth to the present day as she tries to reconcile the loss of her mother. The game will have you revisiting her childhood home as she sorts through personal belongings, which open up windows of past memories for you to walk through that are frozen in time. You can check out the latest trailer for the game to see how it will play on console as it is set to be released on December 6th, 2022.

"What if the physical objects of everyday life, the possessions we hold close, were actual windows to the past? Peer into distant memories and unseen futures in Hindsight. From the creator of Prune, Hindsight is a narrative exploration game spanning the entirety of a woman's life, from birth to the present day, as she tries to make sense of it all. Revisit her childhood home, sort through personal belongings, and step through windows to memories frozen in time. Hindsight asks you to slow down and pay attention to the little things left behind. Piece these things together and shift your viewpoint until you find just the right perspective to pull you deeper into the past. Long-forgotten memories and dreams cascade into one another. Linger as long as you wish, but sooner or later, you must come back to the present. What will you take with you? And what will you leave behind?"