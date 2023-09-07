Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Islands Of Insight, Lunarch Studios

Islands Of Insight Launches Two-Week Playtest Today

You can try out a special playtest for Islands Of Insight over the next couple of weeks, exploring the world and solving puzzles.

Behaviour Interactive and Lunarch Studios have launched a brand new playtest for their upcoming game, Islands Of Insight. From now until September 21, this will be your chance to experience the game, albeit in a limited capacity, as the devs see how the game reacts to everyone playing it. All the while you get to run through several puzzles and explore this game of discovery and mental challenge. We got more info on the game below as you can sign up for the test on the game's website.

"Welcome to Islands of Insight – an epic shared-world puzzle adventure game set in a peaceful fantasy realm of ancient wonders and natural beauty. Brimming with mysterious puzzles to solve, secrets to uncover, and sublime landscapes to explore, this awe-inspiring world of floating islands is yours to discover at your own pace. Play as a Seeker on a peaceful journey rich in exploration and puzzle-solving. Embark on the Path of Discovery and let your curiosity guide you through a breathtaking open world where the answer is always in sight. From enigmas of perspective to mazes, logic problems, environmental challenges, and more, seek out and solve a rich variety of puzzles densely spread across the landscape. Each of them is carefully placed and thoughtfully crafted to be relaxing, challenging, and satisfying to solve. Puzzles also vary in difficulty, creating an experience that is both inviting to newcomers, and engaging for seasoned puzzle fans."

"Freely explore an expansive open world filled with puzzles and secrets. Wander the landscape on foot or spread your wings to glide above it. Complete puzzle quests to unlock new areas and adventures in the campaign. There is no linear path. You can choose where to go, which puzzle to solve, and in what order – all at your own pace. The journey really is your own. Discover how the lands came to be. Customize your Character. Increase your Masteries. Encounter other players on their own journeys as you explore the realm. The shared world allows for seamless interactions with friends and other players, offering a sense of camaraderie and belonging inside the game without being intrusive to your solo journey."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!