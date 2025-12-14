Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blindspot Games, Infinity: HexaDome Tactics, Polden Publishing

Infinity: HexaDome Tactics Releases Free Demo On Steam

Players can try out Infinity: HexaDome Tactics right now, as the game has been given a free demo on Steam for you to play now

Article Summary Infinity: HexaDome Tactics launches a free demo on Steam for turn-based arena combat enthusiasts.

Build your team of unique champions, mixing ranged, melee, control, and support abilities.

Tactical resource management and PvP strategy are key to dominating the HexaDome.

Show off your style and thrill crowds in objective-driven 1v1 battles for fame and glory.

Indie game developer Blindspot Games and publisher Polden Publishing launched a new free demo for Infinity: HexaDome Tactics. In case you haven't seen this game yet, this is a 1v1 turn-based arena combat game where you will pick your fighters, head to the arena, set them up where you want, and then battle each other in competitive matches. The demo will give yuou a sdmall sampling of the game to try out while they continue to work on the title.

Infinity: HexaDome Tactics

Welcome to Infinity: HexaDome Tactics, a high-powered hybrid of turn-based tactics and thrilling PvP combat. Choose your champions, engage in heart-pounding 1v1 battles, and shoot your shot for everlasting fame. Yes, you read that right! The HexaDome is accepting new contestants, and that means YOU. Assemble your team of diverse class-based heroes with unique abilities and gameplay. Be merciless but not brainless: take control of your team, outwit your opponents, and rise to the top.

From animal-human hybrids to synthetic replicas of ancient samurai, Infinity: HexaDome Tactics requires you to build a team of remarkable fighters. Each champion is built with unique strengths, structured by choosing from ranged, control, melee, or support characters. Your team's choices and showmanship work for them and unleash their ultimate attacks. Want to guarantee your success? Make sure to utilize the arena to its fullest with a dynamic cover system, various POIs, and a goal post that is constantly moving around.

Every action point is precious in the HexaDome arena. Will you invest in an immediate attack? Or will you save your resources for a more powerful move later? The game's resource management system adds a layer of depth and strategy, forcing you to think several steps ahead. Make tactical decisions that can turn the tide of battle, and manage your team's resources wisely to achieve victory. Sure, you can just aim and shoot, but the only way to win is to play the objective, not paint the arena red.

For performers, half the fun is the cheers they receive from hyping the crowd. Infinity: HexaDome Tactics thrives on spectacle, so drive your fans wild with thrilling combat and your own personal flair as you compete for galaxy-wide fame and the support of our discerning and stylish sponsors. Infinity: HexaDome Tactics is the ultimate test of your tactical abilities, pitting you against worthy opponents in a battle for glory. It's perfect for fans of turn-based tactics, strategy games, and objective-oriented PvP. The game provides a brutal, crazy, tactical experience. Join the ranks of the elite, dominate the HexaDome, and become the universe's next superstar! Are you up to the challenge? Infinity: HexaDome Tactics lets YOU make the call!

