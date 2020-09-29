Shiny Skitty Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO

Skitty Spotlight Hour will run tonight in Pokémon GO from 6 PM – 7 PM local time. During this weekly event, mobile game developer Niantic floods Pokémon trainers' games with the spotlighted spawn while offering an in-game bonus. Here are all the details needed to know about this Spotlight Hour, including what the weekly bonus is and if the coveted Shiny Skitty will be available.

First and most importantly, yes, Shiny Skitty will be available. With few exceptions (namely Meltan and Unown), Niantic generally doesn't remove a Shiny from the game after it has been released. Earlier this year, Shiny Skitty was released as a part of the Hoenn Throwback Event and it seemed to be difficult to acquire compared to the other Throwback shinies such as Kanto's Venonat, Johto's Dunsparece, and Sinnoh's Glameow. Skitty's Shiny variant sees its bright pink fur take on an orange hue for a more grapefruit-inspired color palette. Its evolution, Delcatty, has a more dramatic change, with its normal purple turning red.

During the hour, the bonus will be the most coveted Spotlight Hour perk in the game: double catch Stardust. Trainers would do well to throw on two Star Pieces to take advantage of the hour to pull in all of that extra Dust while hunting for Shiny Skitty.

Skitty isn't a super rare spawn, but it's certainly less common than the normal types that flood the game currently such as Patrat, Lilipup, Ratata, and Sentret. Because of this, it would serve dedicated players well to grind tonight's hour, because it may be the last time Skitty is prominently featured for some time. It's a Generation Three Pokémon and, with Generation Six set for release by the end of 2021 and both the Halloween and Holiday events coming, there is unlikely to be any more events with boosted Skitty spawns. So get out there tonight, Star Piece up, and good luck!